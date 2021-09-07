STONINGTON — A.J. Massengale enters his 18th season leading the Stonington High football team, making him one of the most veteran head coaches in the ECC.
But the job is hardly getting old as a sense of newness permeates the program for 2021.
New offense. New defensive philosophy. New uniforms. New helmets. New players. New attitude focusing on success after an 0-10 record in 2019. Massengale is even coaching two sons at Stonington for the first time.
Many key players, now juniors, played on Stonington's first Southern New England Youth Football Conference U14 Super Bowl championship team in 2018.
The roster is teeming with athletes, including junior Josh Mooney, the track hurdling state champ and state decathlon runner-up who will showcase his speed as a wingback and defensive end, and senior Dorian White, the basketball team's high scorer who will play quarterback and continue the family legacy as the Bears' signal-caller. Brothers Divante and Amadi preceded him.
There's excitement, anyway, this fall with the return of Friday night football after playing day games because of EEE threats in 2019 and being limited to passing leagues or an abbreviated un-sanctioned fall slate during the pandemic-induced canceled campaign last year. The belief that Stonington has more playmakers than in recent years only intensifies anticipation for the season, which begins 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fitch.
"We have some athleticism," Massengale said. "We have a lot of skill players who we are looking to get involved in different ways. We have a good group of linemen who can run."
White, a 6-footer, has not played varsity football and was a backup goalkeeper on the Bears' state-title soccer team in '19. He has participated in flag football and on youth teams during his career, which includes stints playing baseball and averaging 18 points per game for Stonington basketball last winter.
"Dorian doesn't have experience, but every team doesn't have much experience," Massengale said. "He can run and throw."
Sophomore Ethan Mahoney will back up White.
Mooney, a 6-1, 180-pounder, gives game-breaking ability at wingback. With his physique and blonde hair, he physically resembles Christian Hudson, who opened 2019 with a 250-yard, five-touchdown game in a wild loss to Montville. Hudson could not overcome knee injuries that limited his production after that. He would have been a senior this year but transferred to a North Carolina prep school to concentrate on lacrosse.
Mooney showed his speed, scoring on a 42-yard run and 30-yard pass reception, in a 38-0 scrimmage win over the Thames River co-op on Friday. He had a 65-yard scoring run called back by a penalty. Thames River (Norwich Tech, Grasso Tech, St. Bernard) beat Bacon Academy the week before scrimmaging the Bears.
"Josh can really go with his speed," Massengale said. "At defensive end, he can really get after that quarterback. He's a very good football player."
Seniors Lucien Tedeschi, who had a 32-yard TD run in the scrimmage, and Matt Castagliuolo will also play in the backfield. Will French and Ben French will also see time running and catching. Freshman Max Massengale is a runner to watch in the future.
Stonington figures to show more offensive balance than during its double wing heyday. Juniors Josiah Blackman and Jack Scahill project as White's receiving targets, along with tight ends Patrick Obrey and Brady Mullen.
"We don't run strictly a double wing," Massengale said "We've changed it up with a lot of different formations. Not having a season during the pandemic forced us to re-think a lot of things on offense and defensively — the way we attack and the way we tackle. We tried to use the time off productively to get better as a program."
Stonington's line features good size, led by 6-foot-2, 250-pound junior Trevor Costa, seniors Sam Youtt, Jack Zuro, Jacob Yackley, Logan Coin and senior center Alex Castagliuolo.
"They are hard-working athletic kids on the line," Massengale said. "They can play more than one position."
Not overly blessed with depth, size-wise, despite its roster of 67, Stonington will play several linemen on both sides of the ball. Costa, Youtt, Nick Ferreira, Damien Logan, Alex Castagliuolo and Mooney, as a rush end, will comprise the defensive interior. Linebackers include Zuro, Tim Smith, junior Ben Massengale, Aiden Schrage, Dom Ritacco, Burt Corley and Obrey.
A deep secondary features Will French at free safety, defensive backs Tedeschi, Luke Lowry, Scahill, Ben French, Matt Castagliuolo and Lance Goddard.
Mooney will handle placekicking and punting. Costa is the long snapper with White holding.
Stonington will play in ECC Division III with Montville, Griswold/Wheeler, Plainfield and Killingly, which drops down from Division I despite arguably being the ECC's most successful program recently with five straight postseason berths and the last state title (2017). The divisions were based on enrollment.
Stonington's lone non-ECC game is the Thanksgiving rivalry, played at Westerly this year.
