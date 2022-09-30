PAWTUCKET — If ever a high school football team needed a good performance, it was Westerly High on Friday night.
After being manhandled in their first two league games of the season, it appeared the Bulldogs might be in over their heads in Division II with the new football realignment by the RIIL.
And the Bulldogs were facing Shea, a squad that beat Barrington, a team that handled Westerly last week.
But Westerly made big play after big play and emerged with a surprising 47-7 win against the Raiders at Max Read Field.
Westerly (2-2, 1-2 Division II-B) had two defensive touchdowns and took advantage of four turnovers by the Raiders (1-3, 1-2). And they didn't give up big running plays like they did in the losses to Portsmouth and Barrington.
"To be honest, the game was do or die," senior quarterback Lance Williams said. "I never doubted us for a second. I knew that wasn't us. We know that we can come out and play games like this. We know we are a great team and we can produce like this. We have the players and we have the coaching."
Westerly had taken a 12-7 lead in the second quarter when Williams, who ran 10 yards for Westerly's first score, completed a 16-yard pass to Luke Nelson for a touchdown with 2:45 left in the half. Nelson got a big block from Drew Bozek at the 10-yard line on the scoring play.
But Shea responded and drove down the field. With a first down at the Westerly 22, the Raiders still had a chance to score with seven seconds left in the half.
But Williams turned in one of the biggest plays of the game, intercepting a pass and returning it 75 yards for a touchdown on the last play of the half.
"I was shading the side of No. 2 [Dramane Bamba], their guy. I watched the quarterback and I just jumped it," said Williams, who was playing cornerback. "I knew it was to the house from there."
The score gave Westerly a 19-7 halftime lead.
Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said the play was a big one.
"Lance is a playmaker. In my opinion, he is one of the best corners in our league," Dunbar said. "He's an athlete. He can make plays on both sides of the ball. He does it all the time in practice."
Westerly scored on its first drive of the third quarter, moving 55 yards in eight plays. Shea helped the Bulldogs with a roughing-the-passer penalty on third and 13. Williams also found tight end Ben Gorman open for a 23-yard gain during the drive.
Nelson capped the march by making a good catch near the sideline of the end zone with 5:06 left in the third quarter for a 16-yard TD reception. Williams kept the play alive by rolling to his left. Andrew Pietraszka's extra-point kick gave the Bulldogs a 26-7 lead.
"It came open late," Williams said. "Their DB jumped to the middle and I just put it outside and Luke made a great catch on the sideline."
Senior linebacker John Sullivan ended Shea's next drive with an interception at the 14-yard line with 2:10 left in the third quarter.
Westerly's got its second defensive touchdown of the game with 11:37 left when Eric Fusaro picked up a fumble and returned it 48 yards for a score. It gave the Bulldogs a 40-7 lead.
Sophomore Terrell Hill closed the scoring with a 9-yard scoring run with 1:06 left.
Westerly senior lineman Mitch McLeod said the Bulldogs are still working on becoming better.
"We just had to figure out who we were as a team and we had to figure out the personnel," McLeod said. "I think we found some kids we need. We played together and trusted each other tonight."
Westerly had seven starting positions to fill on defense and six on offense for this season. Most of the vacancies were filled by players with little to no varsity experience.
"This is a completely new team. I think early in the season we were just trying to find our identity," Dunbar said. "We are still playing around with personnel, who is going to be on the field and who is going to be starting.
"One adjustment we made was moving Ben Gorman to tight end. Moving him there helped us. We have talent, we just lacked the experience. I think tonight we just put it all together.
"I expected to win the game. The first two weeks we ran into established teams who know what they want to do, probably two of the tougher teams in the division."
Williams said he's confident the win can be a turning point for the Bulldogs.
"It takes awhile for the new kids to get into the flow of actually playing football," Williams said. "It's a hard, physical sport. Now, we are going to come back and play like this the rest of the season."
Westerly returns home on Friday to face Division I Central in a nonleague game at 7 p.m.
