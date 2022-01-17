WESTERLY — After losing the second game of the season by three touchdowns to St. Raphael Academy, the Westerly High football team won seven of its final nine games to finish 8-3.
The only two losses during that stretch were to Classical, who went on to win the Division II title, and St. Raphael in the D-II semifinals. Westerly was competitive in both of those games until almost the final play.
The Saints finished runner-up in Division II.
The Bulldogs had a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard passer. Naturally, Westerly had a lengthy list of postseason honorees, with 10 players earning some level of recognition.
Greg Gorman, Luke Marley, Chad Mayne, Mitch McLeod and Zack Tuck all earned Division II-B first-team honors.
Tuck, a junior, made it as a running back after rushing for 1,774 yards, averaging 8.1 yards per carry. He rushed for 22 touchdowns and was MVP of the Thanksgiving Day win over Stonington.
"I think his strength is probably his biggest attribute," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. "He has a low center of gravity, he's quick and he's faster than what a lot of people think he is. As the season progressed, his vision got better and better. He was really a special player."
Tuck surpassed the 200-yard barrier four times, including a season-high 241 against Stonington.
Senior defensive end Greg Gorman joined Tuck on the first team. Gorman, who will play baseball at Bryant University next year, was a force on the Bulldogs' defensive front.
"He's got good size at 6-3, 230 and he's fast and quick, an athlete," Dunbar said. "As the season progressed, we just realized there weren't too many players like him in the state. He finished the season with close to 10 sacks and 20 tackles for a loss. Teams had to double team him a lot of the time."
Gorman was also one of the best blockers on the team as a tight end, Dunbar said.
Junior offensive lineman Mitch McLeod was also a first-team selection.
McLeod also played on the defensive front for the Bulldogs.
"He was our best offensive lineman. He's fast, he's strong and he's explosive," Dunbar said. "He plays with an edge, finishes blocks and plays to the whistle. He's also very intelligent. He learns schemes fast and he helps his teammates make adjustments."
Senior Luke Marley made the first team as a wide receiver. At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Marley was a challenge for teams down the field.
Marley caught 38 passes for 806 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 47.8 yards per touchdown catch. In a road playoff win at Barrington, he caught 11 passes for 219 yards, including the go-ahead score in the third quarter on a 73-yard play.
"He was was our home-run threat on offense," Dunbar said. "He can take the top off a defense. One of his greatest attributes his ability to track the ball. He has tremendous hand-eye coordination. He has enough body control to time it up and make the catch."
Senior Chad Mayne made the team as a kicker. He was also a starter on the offensive line and played on defense.
"He hit over 90% of his extra points. He also did a great job of pinning teams deep on kickoffs. He was extremely consistent," Dunbar said. "I had 100% confidence in him."
Junior Lance Williams was named to the second team as a quarterback. Williams' emergence as a passer and leader on offense was a big reason the Bulldogs put together eight wins.
Williams completed 55.5% of his passes for 1,361 yards and 14 touchdowns. He only threw five interceptions. Williams also rushed for 294 yards and scored six TDs on the ground.
Several times during the season, Williams managed to elude rushers, roll out and find open receivers, often for touchdowns.
"Everything ran through him. He can throw the ball and he can hurt you with his legs," Dunbar said. "He makes good decisions with the football. His greatest quality is his presence and poise on the field. He's just a football player."
The Bulldogs had three players earn Division II second-team honors: seniors Drew Mason and Xavier Webster and junior Jimmy Powers.
Mason made the second team as a linebacker.
"He led our team in tackles. He brought toughness to the defense," Dunbar said. "He left his heart on the field every single play. He has a nose for the football."
Powers was named to the team as a linebacker.
"He's a guy that works extremely hard on and off the field," Dunbar said. "He's a great communicator out there for us. He plays like his hair is on fire."
Webster was selected as a defensive lineman.
"He's a high-motor kid and he uses that to his advantage," Dunbar said. "He only plays at full speed. He never stopped running to the football."
Junior Zack Morin was named to the third team as an offensive lineman. Morin has been a three-year starter at center. Dunbar said he does a good job of picking up stunts and blitzes.
Sophomore Ben Gorman, who played a linebacker/defensive end spot for the Bulldogs, was also named to the third team.
Gorman, who stands 6-4, gave teams problem with his size and his ability to make plays in space, Dunbar said.
Markus Chim, Navon Fry, Joe Gervasini, Ben Gorman, Greg Gorman, Marley, Mayne, Morin, Jack Morrone, Michael Poole, John Sullivan and Williams all earned all-academic recognition.
Dunbar said the 2021 season will be remembered as a successful one.
"The only two teams we lost to were the two that played for the championship," he said. "Besides the first game against St. Ray's, we were in every game. I thought the comeback playoff win on the road at Barrington showed a lot of heart and grit as a team. As a team, I thought we reached our potential."
