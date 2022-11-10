KILLINGLY, Conn. — For a quarter, the struggling Stonington High football team not only played toe-to-toe with Killingly, the best team on its schedule, but the Bears gave the defending state champion fits Thursday in an ECC Division III game.
The physical ECC powerhouse program could not contain Stonington's screen-pass offense. Bears back Will French caught four screen passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns (32 and 8 yards) to put Killingly in an unfamiliar position, trailing in a game, with two minutes left in the first quarter.
"Stonington came out and played well," Killingly coach Chad Neal said. "They caught us off guard with the tempo of their play and their quick game."
It didn't take long for order to be restored, however. Killingly needed just three plays after French's second score to take the lead for good en route to a 65-19 win that once again revealed the Bears' Achilles' heel — the inability to stop the run.
After the competitive start, Stonington got run over and passed over. Opposing backs have regularly surpassed 100 yards in games against the Bears (2-7). Stonington faced possibly the best back it's met this season: 5-10, 205-pound junior Soren Rief.
Rief entered the game with 1,300 yards and 19 TDs. He added 180 yards on nine carries, including scoring runs of 25, 55 and 13 yards.
Killingly (8-1) also got a three-touchdown performance from receiver Ben Jax, who caught scoring passes of 65, 28 and 25 yards from Thomas Driebholz. Killingly outscored Stonington in the second quarter, 28-0, to stretch a 16-13 edge to 44-13 at the half. Rief's third touchdown made it 51-13 and signaled a running clock with 10 minutes left in the third period. Killingly backups sandwiched a pair of TDs around backup quarterback Will McCann's 8-yard scoring pass to Jack Scahill's for Stonington's third touchdown.
Rief constantly ran through Stonington defenders trying to grab a piece of him. Rief, who says he bench-presses 345 pounds, is the latest in Killingly's seemingly endless assembly line of power-and-speed running back packages.
"You can't bring Soren down with an arm tackle," Jax said. "When he gets running downhill, he's nearly impossible to stop."
Rief came into the game with consecutive five-TD games against Fitch and Waterford. Containing him and Killingly's now deadly passing game was a daunting task for Stonington.
"This is a very bad, bad matchup for us because of their strength primarily, but we came out and competed," Stonington coach A.J. Massengale said. "Once they got rolling, it was too difficult to contain them. However, I was very pleased with the way we showed up and responded early. We saw an area that we could exploit and we executed."
Among many of its strengths, Killingly features an aggressive and rugged linebacking corps of Rief and leading tacker Keith Perry. Stonington combated Killingly's blitzing and stunting style with a succession of screen passes to French.
Quarterback Jayden Carter popped a middle screen to French, who stormed 32 yards up the middle on the Bears' second play. On the same initial Stonington drive, he caught a 40-yard screen pass for a 7-6 lead.
After Driebholz kicked a 32-yard field goal to put Killingly up 9-7, the Bears took another lead, which is an extremely rare occurrence against Killingly at any point, on Carter's 8-yard flip to French. Stonington was ahead 13-9 with 2:06 left in the first quarter, but the back-and-forth nature of the early action ultimately turned into a Killingly onslaught. The Bears allowed touchdowns on Killingly's next seven possessions.
Carter finished with 155 yards passing, connecting on 12 of 24 throws with one interception. Stonington was unable to muster much of a ground attack save for a late drive when Ben Massengale ran for 28 yards and Ethan Mahoney dashed for 40 to set up Stonington's third touchdown.
The Bears next have two weeks to prepare for a Thanksgiving home game against another team with a potent running attack and championship hopes — Westerly.
"We'll get ready for Westerly," Massengale said. "We'll play hard. That's all we can do."
