WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Two weeks ago, Stonington High's football team rejoiced in its biggest win of the season and perhaps the most significant victory in the past few years.
The Bears beat Ledyard by a single point on a daring two-point conversion play in the final 30 seconds, thrilling a huge home crowd and handing the Colonels their first loss of the season.
On Monday, the Bears found themselves at the opposite end of the high school football spectrum — they were manhandled by Windham, 38-6, in an ECC out-of-division game.
The Whippets dominated the Bears almost from the beginning, piling up 206 yards of offense and scoring 21 points in the first quarter alone. The Bears managed just 42 total yards, and that turned out to be better than the second quarter when they had 13. And that was even better than the third when they had just 5.
"It's tough to assess," Stonington coach A.J. Massengale said. "Windham played great and we have to do a better job of getting the kids ready to play. I don't know what to say. You have to be able to handle different variables and situations."
The game was moved to Monday afternoon from Friday night due to COVID-19 issues with the Stonington team. Every player on the team had to be tested.
Massengale made it a point not to blame that for how the Bears performed.
"I hate to use it as an excuse," Massengale said. "It's the situation that everybody is dealing with in 2021. We have never made an issue of it. It's part of what everybody is dealing with. We just weren't able to get our identity established here tonight."
Windham moved 65 yards on its first possession, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by junior Victor Mejia, a stout 5-10, 190-pound back. Mejia carried the ball 21 times for 182 yards, including 124 in the first quarter.
Mejia scored on a 72-yard run on the Whippets' next possession to make it 14-0 with 4:09 left in the first quarter. Stonington had turned the ball over with a fumble before Mejia's long run. After that, Stonington failed to cross midfield on its next six possessions.
Windham closed out the scoring in the first quarter on a 5-yard sweep for a touchdown by Travis Mangual Jr.
Windham (3-4) added another touchdown with 22 seconds left in the second half. Dustin Solensky, who rushed for 102 yards on 11 carries, scored untouched on a sweep to make it 28-0. Windham moved 62 yards in 1:27 for the score.
"You have to tip your cap to them. They played great," Massengale said. "We have to find a way to bounce back."
Windham added a 32-yard field goal by Chase Collins in the third quarter to make it 31-0.
The Whippets have won three straight, including victories over Ledyard and Stonington (4-4). They lost to Waterford by three points and had to forfeit a game to East Lyme, a contest they won on the field. The team has just three seniors on its roster.
Stonington got on the scoreboard with 9:48 left in the game when quarterback Dorian White found Josiah Blackman wide open beyond the Windham secondary for a 75-yard scoring play. The Whippets had sent a bevy of defenders on a blitz and there wasn't a Windham player within 15 yards of Blackman.
Before that pass, the Bears had just 65 yards of offense.
Stonington defensive tackle Trevor Costa had a number of tackles for the Bears. Jack Zuro and Ben Massengale caused a fumble that Dominic Ritacco recovered.
Stonington played the game without starters Lucien Tedeschi, Pat Obrey, Jacob Yackley and Matt Castagliuolo, who did not play in the Bears' 55-54 double-overtime loss to Waterford on Oct. 29 due to an injury. They are all two-way starters and their absence was significant. Massengale did not say why they missed the game.
Massengale said he did not know if they would play in Saturday's home game against Plainfield, which is the final game before the Bears travel to Westerly for their traditional Thanksgiving Day game.
