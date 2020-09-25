STONINGTON — This was supposed to be fun. And it was.
This was supposed to be competitive. And it was.
Still, there remains an element of what could have been for the Stonington High team after its 25-8 win against Ledyard in a 7 vs. 7 "alternative football activity" at Donald E. Palmer Field on Friday night.
The contest is the ECC's answer to an 11 vs. 11 fall season that was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference has not ruled out the possibility of a spring season for full-contact football.
The two teams played a game of one-handed touch that did not allow for running or any of the traditional punts, kickoffs or extra points. Punts and kickoffs were not returned and extra point kicks just had a snapper, holder and kicker on the field.
Linemen for the two teams played against other in the first and third quarters. The skill players for both squads competed in the second and fourth quarters. Each quarter was 15 minutes of running time.
"It was finally good to get to play," Stonington senior two-way lineman Luke Panciera said. "Obviously, it's not what we wanted, but it's a good alternative for us. The linemen finally get to touch the ball and throw it around and catch it. Overall, it was a good day."
Panciera played quarterback for the linemen group and had a touchdown pass of 27 yards to Jackson Bernard, who made a nice grab on the reception. Jameson Griffith kicked the extra point with 4:02 left in the first quarter to make it 7-0.
Drew Champagne, the team's starting quarterback from last year, threw touchdown passes of 12 yards to Bobby Dimock, 41 yards to Lucian Tedeschi and 60 yards to Dorian White.
Champagne demonstrated accuracy and arm strength on all three throws.
"It's almost like a regular game, but obviously it is still a lot different," Champagne said. "For me, it's throwing the ball and scoring. Either [with pads or without], we could have been [scoring points]. We have the confidence that if we were playing in pads right now it would have been the same result.
"We can only have that confidence in ourselves. That's all we have."
Stonington coach A.J. Massengale said it was a good experience for the team.
"It nothing else, it gets us out on the field against another group of kids from another town," Massengale said. "It's obviously not the same thing, but it's something. They get to go out and compete and we are keeping score on the scoreboard."
Massengale said the team runs the same passing plays it would in a full contact game. And he said the defensive pass coverages are the same, too.
"We use the same terminology; we use the same play card," Massengale said. "The only difference is we don't have any running plays."
Stonington finished 0-10 last season, but with 19 seniors on the roster the Bears were hoping for a big turnaround this year. Then the pandemic took away the season.
They had something to prove.
"I try to block that out, but it always comes into mind, what we could have been doing right now and everything that could have happened," Panciera said. "It's super hard to block it out. We had so many seniors, I think about what this could have been."
Panciera said playing next spring would help ease the sting of a lost season but the scar would remain.
"It definitely will take some of it away, but for some of us it's just a little too late," Panciera said.
Massengale said he tries not to dwell on the lost opportunity for a full contact fall season.
"I try not to get worked up about it," he said. "I'm glad to see them doing it out here. Getting to see it is great. And hopefully, we will get to play at some point.
"This is something right now we gotta make the best of — let the kids have fun and let the kids compete."
