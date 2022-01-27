STONINGTON — Although the Stonington High football team's record was 5-5, the Bears carried the look of a successful ECC team.
The fact that eight players earned ECC Division III first-team honors — only state champion Killingly featured more — shows Stonington was much more than a .500 squad.
Stonington was vastly improved from its winless 2019 season:
• The Bears finished with a 101-point differential (274 points scored, 173 allowed).
• They improved to 4-2 after a last-minute victory over an undefeated Ledyard team.
• And an incredibly exciting 55-54 double-overtime loss to Waterford in Week 7 was all the stood between Stonington and a winning record.
Five seniors and three juniors made All-ECC for 17-year head coach A.J. Massengale.
Lucian Tedeschi was voted in as a defensive back. Tedeschi was an aggressive cornerback and produced a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown against Plainfield. But perhaps his greatest value came as a quarterback when he filled in for injured starter Dorian White late in the season opener. Though he had never played QB in high school before this past season, Tedeschi was effective as a runner (560 yards) and passer and was a key to Stonington's 4-2 start.
"Lucian played a key role in the leadership and identity of our team," Massengale said. "He stepped into the role of quarterback and did a fantastic job. He was also willing to do anything the team needed to find success. Lucian was a huge part of our offense this year as he commanded so much attention from opposing teams. His effort and commitment to his teammates will not soon be forgotten."
Several Stonington players impressed on both sides of the ball. Senior Patrick Obrey made All-ECC as a defensive end though he was equally productive as a tight end, where he was an excellent blocker and caught the winning two-point pass from Tedeschi in the victory over Ledyard.
"Patrick was a leader on and off the field for us," Massengale said. "He made key plays in the biggest moments throughout the year and always embraced his role in the game plan week to week. He could set an edge on defense that made it possible for our defense to fly to the football."
Jack Zuro led Stonington in tackles at his linebacker slot, registering over 10 tackles for a loss. He also played fullback, concentrating primarily at blocking, and even stepped in to start on the offensive line one game.
"Jack dominated on defense and created a lot of problems for opposing offenses," Massengale said. "Teams had to account for him in the blocking scheme or he was going to feast. Jack was a multifaceted player for us over the past four years playing several different positions."
Jameson Griffith, at 6-foot, 260 pound senior, gave Stonington a physical presence on the offensive line, where he made All-ECC. He also was a run-stopping defensive tackle.
"Jameson had a great season on both sides of the ball," Massengale said. "He could physically dominate at times while also showing incredible growth in terms of technique as the season progressed. He played football relentlessly, but the biggest part of Jameson's style of play is that the kid flat out had fun playing football."
Senior Jacob Yackley joined Griffith as an All-ECC lineman.
"Jacob could always be counted on to rise up to the challenge each week," Massengale said. "Often, he found himself going against the best defensive linemen our opponents could throw at him, but he always found a way to get the job done."
Junior Trevor Costa (6-2, 250) threw his size around two ways and made All-ECC as a defensive lineman.
"He is a very motivated player who competes at a high level," Massengale said. "Once he gets engaged in his block, the opposing player is done for. He was very disruptive on defense as well."
Junior Ben Massengale was All-ECC as an outside linebacker.
"Ben is a very strong open-field tackler who finds his way to the football," Massengale said. "One of Ben's biggest strengths is understanding the game plan and directing pre-snap traffic."
Junior Will French, who was an All-ECC utility pick, started at free safety but also showed flashes of brilliance as a running back, where he gained nearly 600 yards and scored a team-high 13 touchdowns. He accounted for more than 300 yards of total offense and six TDs in the epic loss to Waterford.
"Will is a very versatile athlete who did it all, returning kicks and punts, running the ball, and playing defense," Massengale said. "He plays with a motor and creates absolute havoc for opposing teams in all three phases."
