HARTFORD — Sometimes one play can turn around a football game and, perhaps, even a team's season.
For the Stonington High squad, an interception in Thursday's 14-13 ECC Division III win over Weaver definitely changed the momentum for the Bears.
It remains to be seen what it means for the season. But the victory-starved Bears will take the more immediate results and deal with the rest later.
With Stonington trailing 13-0 and the third quarter slipping away, sophomore defensive back Cooper Light made a great grab to come up with the interception near midfield.
The play seemed to energize the Bears.
"I saw the guy coming across the middle. He is a great receiver, but the quarterback threw it a little bit in front of him and we had a great coverage option from our coaches," Light said. "And I took the interception and it was a momentum-shifting interception. It woke up the team up insanely."
It certainly did. The Stonington sideline and players on the field erupted.
After the turnover, Stonington (2-4, 2-1 ECC Division III) moved 52 yards in five plays, capped by a 21-yard TD pass from Jayden Carter to wide receiver Brady Mullen on the Stonington sideline. Mullen caught the ball at about the 10-yard line and went down the sideline for the score.
Carter, who was 12-of-31 passing for 177 yards, also threw a 17-yard completion to Cole Phelan during the drive. Carter had a 17-yard run on third and 13 to keep the march going.
"It's something we haven't had a lot this year where someone steps up and makes a defensive play to give us good field position," Stonington coach A.J. Massengale said of Light's interception. "It gave us momentum."
Weaver (1-6, 0-2) responded on its next drive, moving 63 yards to Stonington's 20. Sophomore quarterback Khali Barno found top receiver Fazal Kahn open twice for receptions of 6 and 14 yards on the drive.
Facing a second and 2 at the Stonington 20, the Beavers elected to pass.
Stonington defensive back Quinn Felderman came up with an interception near the goal line on the play, returning it to Stonington's 19.
"I saw [the Weaver receiver] started to curl up. We hadn't seen that kind of pass play out of motion on film before. As soon as I saw him curling, I said they are going to go to this guy. I just got up [the field] and made the play," Felderman said.
Once again, Stonington's offense responded after the turnover, moving 81 yards in just four plays. Carter found Phelan open beyond the secondary and it turned into a 53-yard gain. Phelan finished with four receptions for 118 yards.
Weaver was called for a horse-collar tackle on Phelan, putting the ball at the 14-yard line. Will French then went around left end untouched on the next play to score with 7:17 left in the game.
Ethan Mahoney coverted the all-important extra point to put the Bears ahead, 14-13. Mahoney also had some effective punts for the Bears.
Stonington's defense came up with another big turnover on Weaver's next possession. Lance Goddard came out of a pile with the ball in his hands and the Bears were awarded possession after the fumble at the Weaver 21 with four minutes remaining.
That drive stalled, but Weaver failed to gain a first down on its next possession, and Stonington ran out the clock for the win.
"I don't think we've played to our potential a lot of the time this season," Light said. "But the second half, we definitely played to our potential and we will be back next week."
Felderman is hopeful the win will pay dividends over the three remaining games of the season.
"I'm so happy to see everyone step up and everyone do what they know how to do," Felderman said. "It was just a great game. We have such a great group of guys."
Stonington was hurt by turnovers and penalties in the first half.
Weaver stopped Stonington's first drive with an interception near the goal line on fourth and 6 from the 26.
Stonington's third drive ended with a 23-yard loss on a sack that produced a fumble that the Beavers recovered. Stonington had reached Weaver's 10 with a first down on that possession.
"We didn't need to change anything at halftime. We just needed to play football like we are capable of. We are still learning to do that," Massengale said. "It's a big win for us. We have a lot of young guys learning how to practice, learning how to find a way to win a game.
"Every phase of the game contributed big time today. These guys work hard."
Stonington next travels to Griswold on Nov. 4 for a 6:30 p.m. game.
