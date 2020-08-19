STONINGTON — This was going to be the year.
For the first time in their careers, the football players on the Stonington High team were going to walk off the field on Thanksgiving Day with a victory to celebrate over Westerly High.
They were certain of it. And they had good reason for that belief. Stonington started just three seniors in last year's game so most of the team was returning.
Westerly, on the other hand, would be entering the game with a new coach. And while the Bulldogs returned some quality linemen, they would start the season inexperienced at the skill positions while working with a new offense.
But now, the game has been canceled, at least on Thanksgiving Day, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The CIAC, the governing body of high school sports in Connecticut, has banned games against out-of-state opponents and prohibited games after Nov. 15. It's possible, however, they could still play at some point during the school year.
It's been 98 years since the longtime rivals weren't scheduled to play on Thanksgiving Day.
The cancellation was a blow for the Bears, especially the seniors on the squad. Stonington has been outscored 123-20 in the last three games of the series, all losses to the Bulldogs.
But this year would have been different, they believed.
"We have 20-something really talented seniors on this team," said Bobby Dimock, a senior wide receiver and safety. "They are all really good players and they've been working so hard. It sucks. I've been waiting for this game since I was a little kid. I've been watching it and taking it in. I was pretty shocked."
Lucas Morrison, also a senior wide receiver and safety, agreed.
"In the offseason, we've been doing a lot more things than we've done in the past," he said. "I would definitely say we were confident we could have won this year."
Both players said playing in the game is an experience like no other.
Dimock is the fourth generation of his family to play in the contest. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather preceded him. His uncle, Nate Dimock, also played.
"My grandfather told me they had a really big comeback and the game ended as a tie. He was the MVP of the game, and it ended Westerly's undefeated season," he said.
Morrison said his cousins and older family members have played in the game, too. Trent Lamb, an All-Division lineman for Westerly who graduated last season, is Morrison's first cousin.
The game is a big deal in Morrison's house.
"It's almost like the game is its own season. You spend two weeks preparing and you feel so good with the support in the community," Morrison said. "Everyone is behind you. You are playing for everyone who played before you, and you are playing for the town. When you walk on that field, I have no words [to describe it]."
Dimock said the adrenaline is running high in the few minutes leading up to the contest and described it as "one of the most exciting feelings ever."
"This game marks the end of the season and you want to end the season on a high note. It's a really famous game and a lot of people go to it," he said.
The Connecticut Department of Health has recommended moving the sport to the spring. A meeting of the DOH and the CIAC Board of Control to discuss that recommendation will take place Thursday.
Dimock hopes any decision about football doesn't become a political one.
"I feel that high school football is being partly affected by politics," he said. "Almost every red state is allowing high school football. Our state and region are doing the best in the country with the virus, but our seasons are still in jeopardy. I hope that politics doesn't affect our high school sports, but it may."
Both players would settle for a game against the Bulldogs, even it wasn't played on Thanksgiving.
"Absolutely, I would take that," Morrison said. "The game bonds Stonington and Westerly kids. Last year, we played and that night a group of Stonington and Westerly football players were hanging out. Playing in the game is just so special."
