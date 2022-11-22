STONINGTON — Stonington High football coach A.J. Massengale has enjoyed numerous fond memories when it comes to the annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry game against Westerly.
"There have been a lot so it's hard to pick my favorite," Massengale said. "Maybe in 2008, when Westerly caught a TD pass with [1:39 left] to take the lead. [Quarterback] Jim Ceil came to me on the sideline and said, 'We're coming back to win this.' Then he hits Brendan "Slim" Wilkins with 42 seconds left to win it, 22-19."
Matt Mitchell returning a kickoff 95 yards for a key late score in 2012 (a 34-32 Bears win) also ranks highly, as does five straight SHS victories from 2012 to 2016. Lately, however, Massengale hasn't added to his top 10 list of memories. Westerly has won the last four meetings and is favored to make it five in a row against this year's 2-7 Stonington squad.
The Bulldogs (7-3) are still smarting after losing in the semifinals of the RIIL Division II playoffs on Nov. 11. So they're plenty rested, too.
"Westerly is strong in all areas, defense on the line, linebackers and secondary," said Massengale, who is 8-9 against the Bulldogs. "They have a big line, tough running back and athletic quarterback. They don't have a weakness."
Physical teams with strong running games have run over Stonington's undersized interior front all season. The Bears have allowed nearly 300 yards a game on average. Two teams have rushed for more than 400 yards and two others have popped for 363 apiece.
Westerly's Zack Tuck (1,008 yards, 14 TDs) is the "tough running back" Massengale referred to. Tuck has rushed for more than 1,000 yards for two consecutive seasons. He had 241 in the Bulldogs' 28-14 win over the Bears last year.
"We do the best with what we have," Massengale said. "We don't have a lot of size or depth. I can't fault our effort."
What Stonington has is a productive passing attack that can spread teams out with four-receiver sets. Cole Phelan, Jack Scahill, Brady Mullen and Josiah Blackman can all catch the ball, as can running back Will French, who had six receptions for 109 yards and two TDs against Killingly last week.
Phelan has the most impressive receiving numbers with 28 catches for 556 yards (19.9 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. Scahill has 26 grabs for 267 yards and three TDs.
"Our receivers have done a nice job," Massengale said. "Cole has had a great year. He runs nice routes, has good hands, has size and is tough. He doesn't mind getting physical and going to catch 50-50 balls."
The development of sophomore quarterback Jayden Carter ranks as perhaps the season's highlight. In his first varsity season, Carter has completed 114 of 222 passes for 1,447 yards and 13 touchdowns.
"Jayden has come a long way with his throws, decision-making and leadership," Massengale said.
Stonington's senior class was part of a youth football championship as eighth graders, winning the program's only Southern New England Youth Football League Super Bowl title in 2018. But many key players on that squad left to play for other teams, including Chase Gouvin at Rhode Island state champion La Salle Academy, Kyle Kessler at Griswold-Wheeler and Trevor Costa at Woodstock Academy, while others decided not to continue playing football.
For instance, Josh Mooney, the state hurdling champ, played football as a Stonington junior but bypassed his senior season to focus on track and field and staying healthy for the University of Connecticut, for whom he'll compete next year.
Stonington senior Will French is one of the remaining players from that Super Bowl team. French, an ECC All-Star as a junior utility player (running back/defensive back), has shown flashes of dynamic running this year. Also undersized a bit and running behind a small line, French has gained 480 yards on the ground and scored four touchdowns.
"When Will gets free on the second level, he's a dangerous runner," Massengale said. "He's grown a lot as a player and person this year."
Like French, Stonington senior fullback/linebacker Ben Massengale has played at a level to repeat as an ECC All-Star. Despite weighing 160 pounds at best, Massengale has led Stonington's defense in tackles at linebacker. He also averages 6.2 yards per carry as a runner.
"Ben does so much for the team on the field and in things that don't show up like making defensive calls and being a leader," coach Massengale said. "I'm proud of him."
Stonington leads the series against Westerly, 74-70-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.