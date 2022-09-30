MONTVILLE — The Stonington High football team may have been down after an 0-3 start, but Montville discovered Friday night that the Bears are certainly not out.
Running by tacklers, spinning, juking and cutting across the grain of pursuit like an advanced ball-carrier in Madden, Stonington's skill players enjoyed an offensive explosion of breathtaking moves in a 55-24 romp over the Indians in an ECC Division III game.
Will French gained 144 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns, Ben Massengale scored four TDs and quarterback Jayden Carter threw for three scores.
"This was a fun game," said Ben Massengale, a senior and oldest son of head coach A.J. Massengale. "We knew it's been a tough start to the season record-wise, but we wanted this game to be a boost toward turning things around. This team hasn't approached 50 percent of its capabilities."
Montville (1-3) was incapable of stopping Stonington's highlight reel.
French scored twice early on a punt return of 50 yards and a scrimmage run of 48, zigzagging across the field leaving defenders dizzy. Massengale, Stonington's fullback, sliced through with sharp cuts on a 32-yard TD run in a frenetic first quarter that saw the Bears (1-3) take a 22-6 lead.
Massengale added scoring runs of 26 and 6 yards to go with a 28-yard screen pass from Carter, giving him four scores on the six times he touched the ball.
Known more for his defensive skills at linebacker and his blocking offensively, Massengale took after his father, who scored 17 TDs as a Fitch senior some 25 years ago.
"I don't remember if I ever scored four in a game," coach Massengale said, "so he may have the family record. It's nice to see the kids enjoy a win. It's been a rough start. We've played some good teams and did well before we couldn't deal with some things. There's a lot of football left."
The Bears led 28-12 at halftime and 41-24 after three quarters. Only a brilliant performance by Montville senior wideout Isaiah Balancier (13 catches, 225 yards, three TDs) kept the game from entering running-clock territory (35-point scoring margin).
"We knew Montville would go to him, but his patterns are so precise he still got open," Massengale said.
While Massengale and French dazzled on the ground, Carter continued his maturation spurt, throwing three touchdown passes, two to Cole Phelan, who is becoming his favorite receiver. Phelan's TD receptions went for 28 and 14 yards.
Despite being unable to contain Balancier, Stonington's defense was disruptive. Julian Keena registered a sack and two tackles for losses. Phelan and Quinn Felderman each intercepted a pass.
"We did a lot of good things tonight," Massengale said. 'We'll enjoy this for 24 hours then turn the page."
Stonington faces an interesting nonleague Alliance matchup at Rocky Hill on Friday before a bye week and a home game against Fitch on Oct. 21.
