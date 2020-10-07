NEW LONDON —Drew Champagne and Nick Abely combined for the game's only score as Stonington High defeated New London, 7-0, in a 7 vs. 7 touch football game Wednesday night.
Abely caught a 6-yard scoring pass from Champagne in the first quarter and Stonington held on for the win. Josh Mooney kicked the extra point.
Stonington had two goal-line stands late in the game. Dorian White and Abely broke up passes in the end zone to stop the New London threats.
Bobby Dimock also had a catch in traffic that helped the Bears run out the clock.
Jameson Griffith and Gavin Kerfus had interceptions in the third quarter.
Stonington (3-0) next travels to Waterford on Friday for 6:15 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
