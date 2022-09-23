WESTERLY — For the second straight week the Westerly High football failed to contain a running quarterback, struggled to develop a rushing attack and gave up a big special teams play.
And just like last week at Portsmouth, the Bulldogs lost, falling to Barrington, 33-21, in a Division II-B contest at Augeri Field.
Barrington junior quarterback Alex McClelland rushed for 133 yards on just 12 carries and had a 49-yard scoring run called back on a holding penalty. McClelland scored on runs of 42, 8, 47 and 2 yards.
McClelland hurt the Bulldogs with the option play, just like Portsmouth quarterback Neal Tullson did a week ago. McClelland faked the ball to the fullback and was able to break tackle attempts on two of his scoring runs.
"I thought we had difficulty defending the option tonight," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. "It was the same scheme we used to beat them 28-0 last year and in the playoffs. And they were doing the same stuff. We just didn't execute well enough to win the game."
Barrington limited Westerly to 107 yards rushing, including 91 by Zack Tuck on 21 carries. Portsmouth also held Tuck to under 100 yards last week, breaking his streak of 10 straight games with 100 or more yards.
Westerly only has two starters returning on its offensive line this season.
"Everybody else on that line was playing JV last year so there is still a learning curve, still a lot of inexperience on the line," Dunbar said. "I would say they beat us up front."
The Eagles (2-1, 1-1 Division II-B) took a 7-0 lead with 10:45 left in the first half on a 42-yard run by McClelland down the Barrington sideline.
But Westerly responded on the ensuing drive to tie the score on a 35-yard TD reception by Ben Gorman.
Westerly quarterback Alex Williams scrambled to his left on the play and delivered the ball down the sideline to Gorman. Gorman went up for the grab inside the 10, tightroped the sideline and drove into the end zone just inside the cone as he was losing his balance.
Westerly's Eric Fusaro had a 32-yard acrobatic reception on third down to keep the drive alive.
Andrew Pietraszka's PAT with 7:10 left in the half tied the game, 7-7, and gave the Bulldogs some much-needed momentum.
It didn't last long.
Barrington's Charly Potter IV returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards to Westerly's 8, and McClelland went up the middle on the next play to give Barrington the a 14-7 lead with 6:45 left in the half.
Westerly gave up kickoff returns for touchdowns against Chariho and Portsmouth to start the season.
Dunbar said the Bulldogs have a thin roster and reserves are often used on special teams so starters, often playing both on offense and defense, can rest.
"The plan was to squib it, but the kicker said he got too much under it and popped it up," Dunbar said. "At the end of the day, we have to do a better job regardless of whether we're squibbing it or not. We have to tackle better."
Barrington opened the second half by moving 58 yards in just three plays, capped by a 47-yard TD run by McClelland to make it 20-7.
The Eagles also scored on their next possession, moving 46 yards in six plays. Fullback Payton Murphy scampered untouched from 30 yards out to make it 26-7.
Westerly fumbled the ball away on its next possession at the 13, and McClelland scored two plays latter from 2 yards away to make it 33-7 with 1:11 left in the third quarter.
Westerly generated just 14 yards in the third quarter.
Westerly did manage a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Tuck and a 4-yard TD pass from Williams to Gorman with 1:19 remaining to make it 33-21.
Williams finished 12 for 25 for 136 yards. Gorman had four receptions for 51 yards and Luke Nelson caught five passes for 33 yards.
Westerly fell to 1-2 and 0-2 in the league. It's almost do-or-die time for the Bulldogs in late September. They have just four league games remaining and three of them are on the road. Next Friday they're at Shea for a 6 p.m. game at Max Read Field. The Raiders beat Barrington, 15-14, earlier this season.
"We have to turn it around for sure," Dunbar said. "I told the kids that our seniors have to enforce what the coaches are preaching. I know what we are doing in practice works; what we do in the weight room works. We just have to put it together."
Before the game Westerly honored Dave Minnich, a former assistant coach for the Bulldogs and youth football coach in town, with a moment of silence. Minnich passed away on Sept. 4.
Both his sons played football at Westerly. His family was on the field during the moment of silence.
Minnich was a standout running back who played a key role on the 1991 Stonington High team that won the Class SS state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.