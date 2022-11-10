PAWTUCKET — Dramane Bamba rushed for 205 yards on 17 carries and Shea High ran past Chariho, 28-15, in a nonleague football game Thursday night at Max Read Field.
The Chargers were coming off a disappointing 26-22 loss to Rogers in a Division III quarterfinal-round playoff game last Friday, and coach Bill Samiagio said his team hadn't fully recovered mentally or physically.
"We were kind of running on fumes," he said.
Two Chariho starters on offense and two on defense were sidelined by injury, according to Samiagio. A third defensive starter was limited.
Shea (4-6) lost to St. Raphael, 14-6, last week in a Division II quarterfinal.
Thursday night, Bamba was "the bulk" of the offense for the Raiders, who finished with 309 yards rushing on 33 attempts, Samiagio said. Vaz Giovanni contributed a 79-yard touchdown run.
Chariho (6-4) cut Shea's lead to 13-7 in the second quarter on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Konnor Perrin to Caleb Maggs (and Dan O'Horo's extra point). But that's as close as the Chargers would get. Maggs added a 4-yard scoring run and James Azzinaro tacked on the conversion run in the fourth quarter to account for the rest of Chariho's scoring.
"We didn't play our normal football game," Samiagio said. "It was a short week and we had a very emotional game last week. We were down a bit. We knew we had to play and we have to get ready for Thanksgiving, so, hopefully, this is a little lesson we learned. We can't just step on the field and play. We've got to get prepared and motivated and check all the boxes to play and, realistically, we didn't."
The Chargers were limited to 46 rushing yards on 20 carries. Perrin was 7-of-25 passing for 90 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Collin Fitts had an interception, and O'Horo, Max Marshall and Nathan Winthrop each recovered a fumble.
Chariho next plays at Division II East Greenwich on Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
