WESTERLY — Westerly High football coach Stanley Dunbar keeps it pretty simple when describing the season lineman Michael Garafola had for the Bulldogs in the spring.
"He was just a beast. He was able to drive people off the ball as an offensive lineman. As a defensive lineman, he was able to take on double teams, hold his own and clog up running plays," Dunbar said.
The 6-foot-1, 285-pound senior was named second-team All-State by The Providence Journal as an offensive lineman and was a first-team All-Division II-B selection by the coaches association. The coaches association does not select an All-State team.
"Mike was also the heart of the team from a leadership standpoint," Dunbar added. "He led by example. He came to work every day. He was our best lineman."
Senior Connor Martin, another two-way lineman for the Bulldogs, was first-team All-Division as a defensive lineman.
"He was similar to Mike, a great senior leader," Dunbar said. "He was able to take on double teams as a defensive lineman and push those offensive linemen back with great force."
Junior Greg Gorman was named to the All-Division first team as a defensive lineman.
"He was more of a run stopper. He was a really good defensive end and did a good job of clogging up the gaps and taking on double teams," Dunbar said. "He was very solid at everything we asked him to do."
Junior Luke Marley was named to All-Division first team as a wide receiver. Marley had a touchdown reception, returned a punt for a score, rushed for a touchdown, threw a touchdown pass and had two interceptions.
"He was a home run threat for us this year," Dunbar said. "He could create big plays, explosive plays with his ability to catch the ball down the field during a big moment in the game."
Sophomore Mitch McLeod was named to the first team as an offensive lineman.
"He is very athletic. That's what helps him out," Dunbar said. "He can run block and pass block. He's got a great future."
Four Bulldogs were named to the All-Division second team. They were senior Aaron Perez, running back; junior Jack Morrone, defensive back; and sophomores Zach Morin, offensive line, and Lance Williams, quarterback.
Perez finished with three touchdowns. He was the leading rusher on the team.
Morrone did a good job of creating turnovers and was a "tough kid" in the secondary, Dunbar said.
Morin started at center for the second year and was a good run blocker, Dunbar said.
Williams demonstrated good poise in his first year as a starter, Dunbar said.
Westerly finished the abbreviated spring season, due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a 2-2 record, losing to St. Raphael, 34-14, in the Division II quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.