WESTERLY — Westerly High senior football players Mike Garafola and Connor Martin were looking forward to this year's Thanksgiving Day game for very special reasons.
Garafola, a 6-foot-1, 280-pound two-way lineman, has played in the game the last three years. Martin, a 5-10, 250-pound two-way lineman, has played in the last two contests.
But the traditional interstate rivalry game between border towns won't happen this year — the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is prohibiting any games with out-of-state opponents. The CIAC will also not allow any games after Nov. 15. The bottom line is, Westerly and Stonington won't meet on Thanksgiving Day for the first time since 1922.
"Those are the memories I wanted to share with my future kids," Garafola said. "It's really going to break my heart. It just kind of sucks not having that last Thanksgiving Day game. I kind of wanted to go out with a bang. It just doesn't feel the same without that game."
For Martin, it was also disappointing to learn the game would not take place.
"We are a football town. Every single year we look forward to that game," he said. "We care if we win the Super Bowl and other games matter. But I would take a Stonington game over a state championship game. I kind of feel bad for people that don't go to Stonington or Westerly and don't know what it's like.
"I've been playing with these guys for eight years. That game is kind of like our goodbye to Westerly football, and we are not going to have that this year."
Garafola's father, Mike, played for the Bulldogs in the mid-1980s. His younger brother, Matthew, is a freshman player this fall.
Martin's father, Florn, was a senior defensive lineman in 1991. His brother, Austin, who graduated in 2017, was a linebacker.
Both players said their fathers have talked with them about their playing days and how special the Thanksgiving Day game is.
"I got in a play or two when I was a freshman, and we scored on one of them. When I came off the field, everyone was cheering," Garafola said. "Just being on the field was like, 'Wow.'"
Martin said former coach Duane Maranda brought in former players before and after practices the week before the game to share their experiences.
"All of those guys have played in the game. Some of them are 90 and some of them are 20. We got to hear their voices and learn how special the game is," Martin said.
The week before the game, the school has different spirit activities each day. The day before the game, players come dressed in suits and the school's band greets them on the lawn before school starts. Cheerleaders patrol the hallways.
A huge pep rally ends the school day.
"That week, everything is on us," Martin said. "Just walking through the halls is really crazy."
But nothing compares to walking on the field the next morning, just like those before them have for nearly a century. For Martin and Garafola, it would have been their final home game at Augeri Field.
"When you walk onto the field, it feels like the ground is vibrating," Garafola said. "It's probably the craziest thing you can experience."
Martin agreed.
"I am walking out there with my brothers; they are just like family to me," he said. "If you don't get butterflies walking out there, you've got a problem. Everyone is there ready for us to play. It's just a different game. There's nothing like it."
