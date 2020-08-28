STONINGTON — The Stonington Open benefit tennis tournament had its opening day Friday at Stonington High.
The event has attracted more than 160 participants. Play continues Saturday and Sunday. Proceeds will benefit the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and help restore a JV girls tennis coaching position at the school.
Each beneficiary is expected to receive about $2,500.
The event was organized by Stonington High juniors Grace Milne, Maddie Hamm and Mia Lewandowski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.