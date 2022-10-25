KILLINGLY — Nora Walsh scored a goal and contributed an assist as Stonington High earned its eighth straight win, defeating Killingly, 5-1, in an ECC field hockey match on Tuesday.
Stonington led 1-0 at the half and broke open the match with three goals in the third quarter.
Emma Spathakis, Bri Plew and Brenna Keilty also scored for the Bears. Marina Lewandowski had an assist.
Stonington (11-2-1, 10-0-1 ECC) outshot Killingly, 27-2. Killingly dropped to 6-7-0-1, 4-6 ECC. Stonington closes the regular season Thursday at Woodstock Academy at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.