STONINGTON — Stonington High's field hockey team did everything this season but win a tournament title.
The Bears rolled to the ECC regular-season championship with an undefeated record, before a 1-0 upset loss to Fitch in the ECC final, and rode a strong defensive unit to sail into the Class S championship game with a 16-3-1 record. Only a determined North Branford squad denied the Bears a state title plaque in a 2-0 victory.
Still, Stonington earned tons of respect via postseason all-star recognition. Five seniors made the ECC first team and three of those picks were Class S All-State selections for coach Jenna Tucchio
Anne Drago and Sandy McGugan made the Class S All-State first team. Sophia Fernholz was a Class S second-team pick. Those three joined Hannah Nulick and Maddie Mendez on the All-ECC first team.
Drago anchored a defense that allowed only 12 goals in 21 games. She also transitioned to offense occasionally and contributed six goals and one assist.
"Anne was one of Stonington's best defenders ever," Tucchio said. "She was an instinctual player who could consistently disrupt an opponent's attack. She blocked countless penalty corner opportunities and often defended the opponent's best player. She was a stalwart."
McGugan played center midfield but contributed all over the field. She scored six goals to go with 10 assists.
"She was a key passer on our penalty corner and had a special ability to see the field and distribute the ball," Tucchio said. "She demonstrated an extremely high game IQ and was a link from our defense to offense."
Nulick was one of the few returnees on the attack line and took a leading role as a scorer, totaling a team-high 50 points with 19 goals and 12 assists. She scored perhaps the biggest goal of the season, tallying in overtime for the winning score in a Class S quarterfinal win over Lauralton Hall.
"She was feisty and tenacious," Tucchio said. "She had three defenders on her in the quarterfinals and fought through it for the winning score."
Fernholz was Drago's running mate on defense. She also chipped in with two goals and six assists.
"Sophia was a four-year player who was very meticulous and dedicated to her craft," Tucchio said. "She excelled in denying attacking opportunities."
Mendez bolstered Stonington's attack at right wing after playing midfield as an underclassman. She scored eight goals and had four assists.
"We needed speed and stick skills up front and Maddie stepped up," Tucchio said. "She was an offensive igniter and scored a number of goals on rebounds."
Senior midfielder Dillon Griscom, senior attacker Samantha Harris and senior halfback Eileen Ackley made ECC honorable mention. Griscom totaled four goals and five assists; Harris tallied nine goals with three assists. Ackley aided in Stonington's stingy defensive effort.
Alex Fidrych, a nine-goal scorer, made the ECC sportsmanship list, and goalie Avery Slocum was named scholar athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.