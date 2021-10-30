NORWICH — Stonington High completed an unbeaten field hockey season in the ECC with a 5-0 rout of NFA on Friday.
Alex Fidrych scored two goals, Hannah Nulick finished with one goal and two assists, and Maddie Mendez had one goal and one assist for the Bears (14-2, 12-0 ECC).
Sandy McGugan and Sophia Fernholz each added goals, and Nora Walsh had an assist as Stonington won its sixth straight game.
The Bears outshot the Wildcats, 14-0, and had four penalty corners to zero for NFA (2-13, 2-9).
Stonington has earned the top seed in the ECC tournament and will host No. 4 Waterford in a semifinal-round game on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
