EAST LYME — The Stonington High field hockey team didn’t win against an ECC opponent for the first time this season. Nevertheless, the Bears clinched the league’s regular-season title with a 0-0 tie against East Lyme on Tuesday.
Stonington (9-2-1, (9-0-1 ECC) finished with a 13-8 shots advantage over East Lyme (6-3-3, 6-2-1). The Vikings had a 7-5 edge in penalty corners. Bears goalkeeper Madi Allard was credited with two saves.
Stonington next hosts North Branford in a nonleague game on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
