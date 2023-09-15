WATERFORD - Anna Lettiere scored two goals - with her first coming 10 seconds into the game - as Stonington held a 21-1 shot advantage in defeating Waterford, 5-1, in an Eastern Connecticut Conference game on Thursday night.
Norah Walsh also scored two goals and had an assist for the Bears (2-1, 2-0 ECC). Marina Lewandowski had a pair of assists, Abby Mayorga scored a goal and Mareve Oakes had an assist for Stonington.
Maddie Parent scored for Waterford (1-2, 1-1).
Stonington visits East Lyme on Tuesday.
- Rich Zalusky
