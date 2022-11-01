STONINGTON — Top-seeded Stonington High held off No. 4 Waterford, 3-2, in an ECC field hockey tournament semifinal-round game Tuesday.
The Bears (13-2-1) advanced to play No. 2 Fitch (13-3-0-1) for the championship on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at East Lyme High. Fitch beat third-seeded East Lyme, 1-0, in Tuesday's other semifinal.
Stonington took a 2-0 lead against the Lancers in the second quarter. Anna Lettiere scored on a rebound for the Bears' first goal, and Nora Walsh followed with a goal assisted by Olivia Duhig.
Waterford (6-10-0-1) cut its deficit to 2-1 in the third quarter, but, early in the final period, Shay Burnside's goal on an assist from Bri Plew on a penalty corner made it 3-1 and the Bears held on from there.
Stonington finished with a 15-4 advantage in shots. Waterford had the edge in penalty corners, 6-4.
The final will be a rematch of last season's championship game, won by the Falcons, 1-0. The Bears beat Fitch twice earlier this season, 2-1 and 1-0, respectively. Stonington is unbeaten in its last 10 games (9-0-1).
— Ken Sorensen
