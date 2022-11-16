WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Stonington High sophomore Anna Lettiere stood out for one reason when the game started, and quite another when it ended.
Lettiere scored first in the sudden-death penalty shootout round, lifting the third-seeded Bears past No. 2 Canton, 2-1, in the Class S field hockey semifinals at Wethersfield High on Tuesday night.
Stonington (17-2-1) will face top-seeded North Branford, a 2-1 winner against No. 4 Immaculate in the Tuesday's other semifinal, on Saturday at a time to be determined in the title game.
It will be a rematch of last season's Class S championship game, which the Thunderbirds won 2-0. The game will be played at Wethersfield. The teams also played earlier this season, with the Bears winning 1-0 on Oct. 22.
Tuesday's game was played in a steady snow that started in the second quarter, adding even more drama to the victory. Officials had to switch to an orange ball with about nine minutes left because the white ball had become difficult to see.
At one point, officials had players remove snow from the field's sideline so they could see it.
In the penalty shootout, each team selects five shooters. The ball is placed at the 25-yard line and shooters have eight seconds to score. Goalies can come off their lines and play the ball and, while doing so, sometimes take out players.
After the first round ended tied, 2-2, Stonington goalie Madi Allard opened the sudden-death round by stopping a Canton shooter. She came off the line aggressively, smothering the ball twice in the sequence to deny the Warriors a goal.
Then Lettiere, who is second on the team in goals with 10, took her turn. She stayed in the middle of the field to start her approach and then dribbled to her right, firing the ball just under the diving Canton goalie from about 8 yards out.
It set off quite the celebration on the Stonington sideline.
"I was looking at the goal. I was cancelling out the goalie," Lettiere said. "I just knew if had quick stick skills around the goalie, I would be able to get it to the back of the board. I focused on that and tuned everything else out."
The shootout occurred after two scoreless 10-minute periods of sudden-death overtime. The two teams had ended regulation tied 1-1.
"It was absolutely amazing," Lettiere said. "I watched last year's team do it and I was just so happy to be here this year and do it."
Lettiere stood out early in the game as the only player for either team who did not wear a shirt underneath her uniform, leaving her arms and shoulders exposed to the elements — 30-degree weather.
She was hardly suited for the snowy night, but it didn't matter — she played the majority of the game.
"When we were warming up, it was really warm and I wasn't expecting the snow," Lettiere said of her decision not to wear an undershirt. "I [eventually] got cold."
In the first round of the penalty shootout, which is not sudden death, Lettiere and Megan Harris scored for the Bears. Canton also scored twice, forcing the sudden-death round.
Allard made three saves in the first round. She said she focused on the ball, not the player.
"Well, it’s one of my favorite things we do in practice,” Allard said. “We practice 1 v 1 all the time. You have to track the ball and block that whole area, just watch the ball.”
During regulation, Stonington got on the scoreboard first. Nora Walsh scored off a penalty corner with an assist from Emma Spathakis with 13:09 left in the first half.
Walsh's goal, her 11th of the season, hit off the stick of a Canton player and went over the goalie's head.
The Warriors, who came into the match riding a 14-game winning streak with 11 shutouts, tied the match, 1-1, on a goal by Emma Foy with 2:05 left in the third quarter.
The Warriors (14-3) dominated the third quarter, accumulating nine penalty corners. In one three-minute stretch, they had four penalty corners.
Yet Stonington was able to endure the onslaught. Backs Isabella Spaulding and Emily Obrey stopped balls, and Allard had a number of saves.
Lettiere said Stonington fly Shay Burnside was also a big factor during the penalty corners. In field hockey, the fly "flies" to the ball from the cage in order to disrupt the play.
"Our fly, Shay, is amazing. She is so fast," Lettiere said. "She is able to get to all those balls and break them up. We practice defensive corners every single day in practice and that's how we were able to defend all those corners."
Tucchio said the stand by the team in the third quarter was crucial for the Bears.
"I thought we stayed very composed and calm despite their pressure," Tucchio said.
