STONINGTON — Stonington High scored four goals in the fourth quarter and beat winless Waterford, 6-0, in a field hockey match Thursday.
Ellie Korinek finished with two goals and an assist. Hannah Nulick and Madi Wing contributed a goal and two assists each.
Alex Fidrych and Olivia Monte also scored for the Bears.
Stonington outshot the Lancers, 19-0. The Bears had 14 penalty corners. Waterford dropped to 0-6.
Stonington (7-1) next hosts Killingly on Monday at 5:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
