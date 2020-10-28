STONINGTON — Ellie Korinek and Olivia Monte scored two goals each as Stonington High beat Fitch, 4-2, in a field hockey match Wednesday night.
Stonington led 4-0 after three quarters. Korinek, Teagan O'Brien and Dillon Griscom contributed one assist each.
Stonington (9-1) scored twice on penalty corners and finished with 10 for the game. Fitch (3-3) had six.
Stonington outshot Fitch, 14-4. The Bears next host East Lyme on Nov. 5 at 6:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.