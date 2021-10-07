STONINGTON — Nora Walsh scores three times and Samantha Harris contributed a pair of goals as Stonington High shut out Woodstock Academy, 10-0, in an ECC field hockey game on Thursday night.
Hannah Nulick contributed a goal and two assists. Sandy McGugan, Anne Drago, Anna Lettiere and Katie Anbari finished with a goal each.
Etta Lund had two assists, while Dillon Griscom, Sophia Fernholz and Emma Spathakis had an assist each.
Stonington (8-1, 7-0 ECC) has outscored its opponents 45-5. In the ECC, the Bears have put up 41 goals while allowing just two with five shutouts.
Woodstock dropped to 1-5-2, 1-4-2. Stonington next travels to North Branford on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.