STONINGTON — Stonington High scored two goals in the second half and defeated rival East Lyme, 2-0, in a field hockey match Thursday night.
Stonington beat East Lyme in two of three meetings this season and will be the top seed in the regional postseason tournament next week. The Bears will host a game on Tuesday.
Maddie Mendez scored Stonington's first goal at the 12-minute mark of the third quarter. She scored from the top of the circle during a penalty corner. Ellie Korinek had the assist.
Sandy McGugan scored with four minutes remaining to make it 2-0. She recovered a ball being cleared by East Lyme on a penalty corner and scored on the left side of the cage.
Stonington (10-1) finished with 10 shots and three penalty corners. East Lyme (4-2) had six shots and two penalty corners. Maddie Allard made five saves in goal for the Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.