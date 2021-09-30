STONINGTON — Samantha Harris scored three times and Sandy McGugan contributed three assists as Stonington High beat NFA, 7-0, in an ECC field hockey match Thursday night.
Alex Fidrych scored a pair of goals and Anna Lettiere had the assists on both of her scores.
Maddie Mendez and Etta Lund each scored a goal for the Bears.
Stonington outshot NFA, 21-0.
NFA dropped to 2-5, 2-3 ECC. Stonington (5-1, 5-0) next hosts Amity on Saturday at 4 p.m. Amity is a Class L school with a 5-2 record.
— Keith Kimberlin
