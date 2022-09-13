NORWICH — Sophomore Anna Lettiere scored a goal and assisted on two others as Stonington High beat NFA, 5-0, in an ECC field hockey match on Monday.
Stonington (1-1, 1-0 ECC) led 3-0 at the half.
Nora Walsh contributed a goal and an assist for the Bears. Emma Spathakis, Katie Anbari and Autumn Christina also scored goals. Martha Bellet had an assist.
Stonington outshot NFA (0-1, 0-1), 25-4. Stonington next travels to Waterford on Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
