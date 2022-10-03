STONINGTON — Anna Lettiere scored a pair of goals and Marina Lewandowski had a goal and two assists as Stonington High shut out Woodstock Academy, 8-0, in an ECC field hockey match on Monday.
Nora Walsh, Kate Anbari, Autumn Christian and Martha Bellet each contributed a goal and an assist. Olivia Duhig scored the remaining Stonington goal.
The Bears led 4-0 at the half.
Woodstock dropped to 2-7, 0-6 ECC. Stonington (6-2, 6-0) next hosts NFA on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
