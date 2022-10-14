STONINGTON — Sophomore Anna Lettiere scored the game's lone goal as Stonington High topped Fitch, 1-0, in an ECC field hockey match on Friday.
Lettiere knocked home a rebound of her own shot that hit the right post. Lettiere leads the team with seven goals.
Stonington outshot Fitch, 19-4. Fitch is 8-2-0-1, 6-2-0-1 ECC.
Stonington (9-2, 9-0) next travels to East Lyme on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
