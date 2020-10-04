EAST LYME — East Lyme limited Stonington High to just one shot and turned back the Bears, 1-0, in a field hockey match Saturday afternoon.
East Lyme (1-0) defeated Stonington in the ECC title game and tied the Bears twice during the regular season last year.
East Lyme's Nancy Alden scored the game's only goal with 10:01 left in the second quarter, knocking in a rebound on the left side of the goal.
East Lyme (1-0) had three shots and five penalty corners. Stonington (1-1) finished with four penalty corners.
Stonington's Avery Slocum made two saves.
The Bears next travel to Waterford on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
