STONINGTON - Marina Lewandowski scored less than three minutes into the third quarter for Stonington in a 2-1 non-league loss to Guilford to open the season Thursday night.
Anna Lettiere assisted on the goal that tied things up at 1-1 for the Bears. Hailey Allard made three saves.
Tanya Evans scored both goals for Guilford, which defeated Stonington, 5-0, in last year's season-opening game.
The start time of the game was pushed back to 7:10 p.m. due to the closure of I-95 North late Thursday afternoon
