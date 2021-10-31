STONINGTON — Stonington High is the top seed in the ECC field hockey tournament and will host No. 4 Waterford in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Stonington finished 12-0 in the league, while the Lancers were 3-4-2-3. The semifinal game will begin at 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 East Lyme (8-3-1) and No. 3 Fitch (8-3-1) will play in the other semifinal.
The title game will be played Thursday at Stonington at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.