STONINGTON — Stonington High is the No. 2 seed in the Class S field hockey tournament and will host a first-round game on Tuesday.
Stonington will take on No. 15 Stafford at 4 p.m. Stonington finished 14-2-0 in the regular season and is 15-3 after losing to Fitch in the ECC tournament title game on Thursday.
Seedings for the tournament are based on regular-season records. Stafford finished 6-7-2 playing in the North Central Connecticut Conference.
The winner will play No. 7 Canton or No. 10 Lauralton on Thursday in the quarterfinals. The higher seed will host the game.
Valley Regional (15-0-1) is the top seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
