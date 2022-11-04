STONINGTON — Stonington High is the No. 3 seed in the Class S field hockey tournament and will host a first-round game on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Stonington will play No. 14 Weston (6-5-4-1) or No. 19 Lewis Mills (6-8-2) at 4 p.m. Those two teams play in a qualifying-round game on Monday.
Seedings are determined by regular-season records, and Stonington was 12-2-1. The Bears are now 14-2-1 after winning two games in the ECC tournament, including beating Fitch in the title game.
North Branford (15-1) is the top seed. Stonington lost to North Branford in the Class S title game last season. Stonington was the only team to beat North Branford during the regular season this fall.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.