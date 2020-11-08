STONINGTON — Stonington High will be the No. 1 seed in the regional postseason field hockey tournament that starts Monday.
The tournament includes six ECC schools. Stonington (11-1) and No. 2 East Lyme (4-2) have both received byes. Stonington will host either No. 4 Killingly (2-4) or No. 5 Waterford (0-9) in the semifinals on Tuesday at a time to be determined.
East Lyme will play either No. 3 Woodstock (6-3) or No. 6 NFA (0-3) on Tuesday.
A play-in consolation round game will be played on Wednesday. The consolation game and finals are scheduled for Thursday with the higher seed hosting.
— Keith Kimberlin
