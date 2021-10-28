WATERFORD — Four players scored goals and three others had assists as Stonington High topped Waterford, 4-1, in an ECC field hockey match on Thursday.
Maddie Mendez, Dillon Griscom, Etta Lund and Sophia Fernholz scored for the Bears. Samantha Harris, Anne Drago and Alex Fidrych contributed assists.
Stonington, which has won five straight since a loss to North Branford on Oct. 9, led 3-0 at the half.
Stonington outshot the Lancers, 15-2. The Bears had 15 penalty corners and Waterford finished with three.
Waterford dropped to 5-6-2-3, 3-4-2-3 ECC. Stonington (13-2, 11-0) next travels to NFA on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
