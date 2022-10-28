WOODSTOCK, Conn. — Stonington High scored five times in the first quarter and went on to defeat Woodstock Academy, 10-1, in an ECC field hockey game Thursday, the regular-season finale for both teams.
Kate Anbari finished with three goals, and Marina Lewandowski had one goal and four assists for the Bears, who head into postseason play on a nine-game winning streak.
Nora Walsh and Misha Lewandowski each added two goals for Stonington (12-2-1, 11-0-1 ECC). Anna Lettiere and Bri Plew each scored once, and Plew, Paige Goebel and Megan Harris had one assist apiece.
"We got out to a very fast start in the first quarter and scored three of our five first-quarter goals in under a three-minute span, which knocked Woodstock off their feet," Bears coach Jenna Tucchio said in an email. "... Offensive execution was excellent today."
Stonington next hosts Waterford in an ECC tournament semifinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.