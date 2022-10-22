STONINGTON — Stonington High's Nora Walsh scored the game's only goal as the Bears handed North Branford its first loss of the season, 1-0, in a nonleague field hockey game Saturday.
Walsh scored with 6:58 remaining on an assist by Marina Lewandowski. Walsh scored with a shot off the left post.
North Branford, which at 15-1 has the best record among Class S schools in the state, controlled possession and had three penalty corners in the first quarter, Stonington coach Jenna Tucchio said in an email.
"After a few critical adjustments in the second quarter, we were able to steadily earn more time of possession and opportunities on goal. We held NB without another penalty corner until the final minute of the game," Tucchio said. "It was a great team effort today with Madi Allard (GK) making critical saves in goal and Emma Spathakis (HB) creating opportunities for attack in our transition game."
Allard finished with eight saves.
Tucchio said the forward line of Walsh, Lewandowski and Anna Lettiere combined for runs through the Thunderbirds' defense.
Stonington (10-2-1) next hosts Killingly on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
