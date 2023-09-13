WOODSTOCK — Marina Lewandowski scored two goals while Brianna Plew had two goals and two assists as the Stonington field hockey team kicked off their ECC schedule Tuesday with a 6-1 win over Woodstock Academy.
Shay Burnside and Olivia Duhig also had goals for the Bears (1-1) along with Paige Goebel.
Maeve Oakes and Charlotte Cornell added assists for Stonington. Plew and Hailey Allard combined on three saves.
Grace Pokorny scored for the Centaurs (0-2).
Stonington travels to Waterford on Thursday.
Chariho 2, Toll Gate 0
WARWICK — Brogan Manni and Taylor Browning scored in the fourth quarter to lift the Chargers in the Division II game.
Manni broke a scoreless tie with an assist from Madeline Barrette before Browning added insurance for Chariho (2-1, 2-0 Division II)with 1:49 remaining.
Chaia Elwell assisted on the second goal. Sophia Gagner had two saves.
Chariho hosts Pilgrim on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Westerly 3, Ponganset 0
CUMBERLAND — Riley Peloquin had 11 kills and Alex Stoehr had a strong defensive performance with 13 digs to lead the Bulldogs to the Division II victory.
Emma Caracciolo had eight kills and four aces and Lyla Auth finished with 10 kills, 13 assists and five aces for Westerly (2-0, 2-0 Division II). Lily Vetelino had six aces.
"Our defense was strong tonight," Westerly coach Laurel Auth said. "The positioning has improved and we picked up a lot of tips tonight."
Westerly hosts Cumberland Thursday at Westerly Middle School at 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler 3, Norwich Tech 0
NORTH STONINGTON — Jaime Dimock had six aces and six digs to help lift the Lions in their non-league victory.
Anna Barber had five assists and two aces and Abby Butremovic added five aces and for digs as Wheeler won by game scores of 26-24, 27-25, 25-17.
The Lions host Killingly today.
— Rich Zalusky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.