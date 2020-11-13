STONINGTON — Hannah Nulick scored the game’s only goal and Stonington High defeated rival East Lyme, 1-0, to win the regional field hockey tournament Friday night.
Nulick, a junior, scored the goal with 7:45 left in the first quarter. Nulick entered the scoring circle after a feed from Sandy McGugan. She eluded a defender and scored from the top of the circle. It was Nulick’s 12th goal of the season.
Stonington finished with eight shots, while limiting the Vikings to none. Both teams had four penalty corners.
Defenders Sophia Fernholz and Anne Drago played well for the Bears, breaking up any East Lyme scoring opportunities, according to an email from coach Jenna Tucchio.
McGugan and Teagan O’Brien distributed the ball from the middle of the field and carried it into the attacking third, Tucchio said.
Forward Ellie Korinek, Nulick and Monte put pressure on the East Lyme defense throughout the game.
Stonington has allowed just three goals this season — two in a win against Fitch and one in a loss to East Lyme. The Bears outscored their opponents 46-3 this season to finish 12-1. East Lyme finished 5-3 with all of the losses coming against the Bears.
