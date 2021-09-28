KILLINGLY — Hannah Nulick scored two goals and assisted on another as the Stonington High field hockey team shut out Killingly, 3-0, on Monday.
Stonington led 1-0 after three quarters and added a pair of goals in the fourth to secure the win.
Alex Fidrych scored the other Stonington goal, and Eileen Ackley had an assist.
Nulick leads the Bears in goals this season with nine.
Stonington (4-1, 4-0 ECC) outshot Killingly (1-5, 1-4), 17-2.
Stonington next hosts NFA on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.