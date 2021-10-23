GROTON — Stonington High wrapped up another ECC field hockey championship with a 3-0 victory over Fitch on Saturday.
Stonington has won or shared the ECC regular-season title 12 of the last 13 years. The Bears won a regional "postseason experience" event last season that school officials said at the time was not an ECC championship.
Hannah Nulick, Dillon Griscom and Anne Drago each scored a goal in Saturday's win. Maddie Mendez and Sandy McGugan contributed assists.
"We had an outstanding team effort today," Stonington coach Jenna Tucchio said in an email. "Our seniors (Sophia Fernholz, Anne Drago and Eileen Ackley) stepped up on defense to ensure there were limited opportunities for Fitch's attack, not allowing any penalty corners and only three shots on goal."
Tucchio also praised the efforts of Griscom and McGugan in the midfield.
"It was very exciting to have five different seniors involved in the scoring today as well as a solid performance in goal by senior GK Avery Slocum," Tucchio said.
Fitch dropped to 8-4-2, 6-3-2 ECC with the loss. Stonington (12-2, 10-0) next travels to NFA on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
