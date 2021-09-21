EAST LYME — Stonington High didn't allow a shot in its 3-0 ECC field hockey win over East Lyme on Tuesday.
Maddie Mendez, Hannah Nulick and Dylan Griscom each scored goals, and Sam Harris had an assist, but it was defense that carried the day for the Bears, who won their third straight game.
"Defense (Anne Drago, Sophia Fernholz) kept East Lyme at bay the entire game, not allowing any penalty corners or shots," Stonington coach Jenna Tucchio said in an email. "Midfield (Sandy McGugan, Griscom) kept the pressure on the attack, feeding the forwards for plenty of offensive work tonight."
The Bears (3-1, 3-0 ECC) finished with a 9-0 shots advantage and had four penalty corners to zero for the Vikings (1-2-0-1, 1-1).
Stonington next plays at Killingly on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
