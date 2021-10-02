STONINGTON — Hannah Nulick scored a goal and assisted on another as the Stonington High field hockey team defeated Class L Amity, 2-0, on Saturday in a nonleague game.
The Class S Bears led 1-0 at the half when Nulick knocked in a rebound after a penalty corner.
Alex Fidrych gave the Bears a 2-0 lead with about eight minutes remaining, scoring on a penalty corner. Nulick had the assist.
"This was a good test for us today vs. a Class L team. We generated a lot of offensive pressure while limiting Amity's opportunities on attack," Stonington coach Jenna Tucchio said in a email. "Midfield play was strong with Dillon Griscom and Sophia Fernholz controlling and distributing the ball. Eileen Ackley, Emma Spathakis and Hannah Nulick all made strong efforts today."
Stonington outshot Amity, 17-4. Stonington had 13 penalty corners and the Spartans finished with four.
Amity fell to 5-3. Stonington (6-1) will carry a six-game winning streak into a home game against Waterford on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
