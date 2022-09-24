AVON, Conn. — Stonington High didn't register a shot on goal in a 2-0 loss to Avon in a nonleague field hockey game Saturday.
Avon (2-3) scored both its goals in the second half on penalty corners. The Falcons, of the Central Connecticut Conference, finished with decided advantages in shots, 18-0, and penalty corners, 13-2.
Madi Allard made 16 saves for the Bears, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.
Stonington (4-2) next hosts Killingly on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
