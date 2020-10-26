STONINGTON — Hannah Nulick scored a goal and assisted on another as Stonington High's field hockey team avenged its only loss of the season defeating East Lyme, 2-0, on Monday.
Stonington led 1-0 at the half on a goal by Ellie Korinek with 6:45 left in the first quarter. Nulick had the assist.
Nulick scored with 10 minutes remaining in the game and Sandy McGugan had the assist.
Stonington (8-1) finished with 12 shots, while East Lyme (2-1) had just four. The Bears had six penalty corners and the Vikings two.
Stonington next hosts Fitch on Thursday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
