STONINGTON — Marina Lewandowski's scored the go-ahead goal early in the fourth quarter and third-seeded Stonington High went on to defeat No. 6 Granby, 2-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Class S state field hockey tournament Thursday at Palmer Field.
The Bears (16-2-1) advanced to play No. 2 Canton (16-2) in the semifinals on either Tuesday or Wednesday at a neutral site. Canton defeated No. 10 Stafford, 3-2, in overtime on Thursday.
Lewandowski's goal came with 10:32 left in the contest. Nora Walsh assisted on the play.
Stonington scored early in the first quarter to take a 1-0 lead — Walsh getting the goal on an assist from Katie Anbari — before Granby's Fran Caley tied the game on a penalty corner with 2:41 left in the first half.
Granby finished with advantages in penalty corners, 3-0, and shots on goal, 7-4. But Stonington goalie Madi Allard made six saves to help limit Granby to the one goal.
Stonington has some history with Canton, its next opponent. The Warriors defeated the Bears, 2-1, in double overtime in the 2015 Class S quarterfinals. They also beat the Bears, 1-0, in the 2003 Class S second round. Canton has eight state field hockey titles to its credit (one a co-title), the last coming in 1999.
— Ken Sorensen
